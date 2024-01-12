21 Savage Shares First Solo Album In 6 Years, “American Dream” Ft. Young Thug, Lil Durk, Doja Cat and More 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

21 Savage just dropped his first solo studio album in six years, the highly anticipated american dream.

The project arrived Friday (January 12), clocking in at 50 minutes. The 15-track offering is stacked with guest appearances from the likes of Young Thug, Lil Durk, Doja Cat, Burna Boy and Summer Walker, while Metro Boomin makes multiple appearances.

21 Savage teased his third solo LP earlier this week with a series of adorable throwback photos of his featured artists as kids. The cover art is a picture of the 31-year-old rapper as a little boy and includes official information like his date of birth, visa application case number, and government name. Stream the project at the end of the page.

The project serves as the soundtrack for American Dream: The 21 Savage Story, a biopic about his life. The movie stars both Donald Glover and Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin as Savage at different stages of his life.

On Monday (January 8) 21 Savage shared a four-minute trailer for the movie featuring McLaughlin playing the young 21 Savage while Glover portrays him as an adult. His 2019 ICE arrest is prominently featured in the teaser. The real-life 21 Savage is seen rapping in an interrogation room.

American Dream: The 21 Savage Story is scheduled for release July 4.

Meanwhile, 21 Savage shared his first solo single, “Call Me Revenge,” last October after years of collaborating with other artists. The single followed his chart-topping album with Drake, Her Loss, and the tour that followed.

Late last year, the London-born rapper performed his first show in his home city after settling the immigration issues that stemmed from his ICE arrest. He brought the house down at The O2 Arena in London on Thursday, November 30.

21 Savage – american dream