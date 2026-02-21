50 Cent Becomes Jim Jones’ New Landlord, Issues Ultimatum Over Damaged Doors

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

50 Cent purchased the Bronx building where Jim Jones records his podcast and warned the rapper to repair the doors he damaged.

50 Cent escalated his feud with Jim Jones by claiming he purchased the Bronx building where the Dipset rapper records his podcast and issuing a direct warning about property damage.

The G-Unit mogul posted a photo on social media with building owner Sam, confirming the business partnership.

“Sam is my partner. I own the joint. Now you’re going to fix every door you kick or I’m going to kick your ass, Jimmy. By Monday, you’re destroying my property,” 50 Cent wrote in his Instagram caption.

The purchase comes after surveillance footage surfaced showing Jones attempting to force entry into his podcast studio by kicking down doors. The video captured the rapper struggling to access the space where he films “Let’s Rap About It” with co-hosts Maino, Dave East and Fabolous.

According to leaked conversations between 50 Cent and the previous landlord, Jones owes substantial back rent for the location.

“He’s been saying this for like, you know, since October and he keeps trying to build it, but he won’t sign the lease,” the landlord explained in recorded audio. “He right now he owes I’m going to say in a short way at least $80,000 if not $180,000.”

Jones had previously wired $200,000 to resolve back rent issues, but the new ownership structure creates additional complications for the podcast’s future operations.

50 Cent documented the property acquisition by posting multiple angles of the door-kicking incident, treating the footage like a professional film production.

Jones responded to the embarrassing footage with his own social media post, showing himself performing martial arts moves in front of a television screen.

“Kung Fu Jym is what they call him. I need a good movie to watch on this big screen. We got cable,” Jones wrote.

The conflict between 50 Cent and the podcast crew began when Jones and his co-hosts criticized the G-Unit founder’s Netflix documentary about Sean Combs.

The building purchase represents 50 Cent’s most aggressive move in the ongoing feud, giving him direct control over the podcast crew’s recording space.