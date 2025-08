Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent took aim at Ice Cube early Wednesday morning (August 6), clowning the rap legend’s latest film after it earned a humiliating 0% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The entertainment mogul shared screenshots of the negative reviews on Instagram, writing in disbelief:

“How you get a 0 percent rating? Nah somebody mad at Cube. Now I’m scared to watch it LOL.”

The movie in question is Prime Video’s 2025 adaptation of War of the Worlds, starring Ice Cube in a tech-heavy survival thriller.

But both critics and audiences have been brutal, calling out the film’s wooden acting, clunky dialogue, and low-budget visuals.

As of August 2025, the film holds a rare 0% “rotten” rating from 10 critic reviews, with many comparing it to a bad desktop surveillance drama instead of an alien invasion spectacle.

Variety labeled the movie a “disastrous retelling,” mocking Cube’s performance as “a brash, street-smart Mission: Impossible wannabe glued to computer screens and profanity.”

One viral viewer review joked, “Aliens are attacking, and Ice Cube’s biggest concern is losing his Facebook photos. How pathetic.”

Another branded the movie, “The biggest p############ ever made but also the best f###### thing I’ve seen.”

One social media user trolled the rapper-turned-actor with a “Compilation of Ice Cubes Oscar worthy performance in War of the Worlds.”

Compilation of Ice Cubes Oscar worthy performance in War of the Worlds. pic.twitter.com/eaTPrfiHKO — 𖦹Hav𖦹 (@thebeldamm) August 5, 2025

Another shared a GIF, adding “this is how ice cube reacts to every single tragedy in war of the worlds.”

this is how ice cube reacts to every single tragedy in war of the worlds pic.twitter.com/38txTm8ouC — Fent Figglehorn (@ballstinky2) August 5, 2025

The film’s biggest “highlight”? A cheaply rendered “three-legged combat machine” that fans say looks straight out of a 2003 video game.

Despite the backlash, Ice Cube has yet to respond—though with 50 leading the charge, the internet might not let this flop fade quietly.