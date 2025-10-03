50 Cent Warns Cardi B & Nicki Minaj As Feud Crosses Line Into Family Attacks

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent urged Cardi B and Nicki Minaj to end their feud after both rappers dragged each other’s children into a bitter online war.

50 Cent stepped into the middle of the ongoing war of words between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj this week, urging both rap stars to cool off before things spiral further out of control.

“I hope the girls stop fighting before things escalate,” the Hip-Hop mogul wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of himself in a tailored suit. “I read some of the s### they are saying to each other and this is not gonna end well.”

His warning came after an already volatile back-and-forth between the two artists on X (Twitter) took a disturbing turn, with both women dragging each other’s children into the feud.

Cardi B, in one of her most aggressive posts yet, accused Minaj of serious mental health issues and substance abuse.

“Quiet as kept the truth is you BEEN diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar for almost 9 years,” she posted. “You also on heavy drugs COCAINE.. PERCS.. AND XANAX!!!.”

Minaj responded by calling for a boycott of any brands affiliated with Cardi.

“We will boycott every company attached to her. Just like we did with BET,” she tweeted. “You have 3 days to cut ties. That is it. That is all.”

But things escalated even more after 50 Cent’s public plea.

Minaj posted an open letter to Cardi’s 7-year-old daughter, Kulture. What began as a strange apology quickly turned into a string of insults. She referred to Kulture as “a cute child” but said she had “funny looking gums” and warned that Cardi and others would be “brought to their knees” for crossing her son, whom she called a “young prophet.”

Cardi B fired back with a scathing letter of her own, this time directed at Minaj’s 5-year-old son. She accused Minaj of neglect and drug use, and claimed her son carried “pedophilia blood” from Minaj’s grandfather, father and uncle. She ended the message with a warning: Minaj should keep her child’s name out of the beef.

The feud between the two rap heavyweights has been simmering since 2017 and turned physical once before, during a 2018 New York Fashion Week event. This latest exchange marks one of the ugliest chapters yet in their long-running rivalry.