6ix9ine Didn’t Pay For His Street Statue In Cuba—According To Sculptor

6ix9ine street statue in Cuba was reportedly a commissioned art project, according to the sculpture artist responsible for the work.

On Tuesday (January 2) cuban sculptor Genis Osorio Vargas shared a post on Instagram detailing the process behind the creation of the bronze memorial statue. According to Vargas, the statue was what he described as a “unique” request he honored for a client.

“Pleasing the customer with a very unique order,” Vargas wrote in the caption. “6ix9ine or Tekashi69, one of the most controversial rappers. no limit to the ideas created from fine art.”

The statue, which is constructed as a bust from the waist up, is currently placed on a street corner and sculpted to resemble a notorious shirtless photo of 6ix9ine holding wads of cash. 6ix9ine has a long-standing relationship with his Cuban demographic, considering his third studio album, Leyenda Viva, was partially recorded in Cuba and features an appearance from Cuban singer Lenier Mesa on the song “Wapae.”

Check out the sculpture below.