9lokkNine Heading To Prison, Begs For Lighter Sentence

Republic Records artist 9lokkNine is asking a judge for a lighter sentence as he prepares to go to prison.

The Florida native could spend up to 97 months behind bars for Paycheck Protection Program fraud and weapon possession. He pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon in July.

9lokkNine, whose real name is Jacquavius Dennard Smith, is seeking a prison sentence of 60 months or less. In a motion filed ahead of sentencing, he begged for leniency and described the danger he’s faced in his hometown of Orlando.

“By the time I signed [with my record label] I was 18 with 2 million dollars,” he wrote. “My mother was staying on Silver Star still [and] like 3 months after I signed my mother house had got shot up. It’s like when I started getting notice[d] I start receiving hatred… I been shot at numerous of times even at Millenia Mall in broad daylight. A detective stop[ped] by my mother’s house [and] told her to call me because I was in Miami [and] told both of us I have a large amount of money on my head [contract].”

He continued, “That’s why we are here today because I knowingly broke the law even though it was for my protection. Because I would rather face my consequences rather than my family facing me in a casket. I know if I was able to walk [away] from this today I would get security and move far away. You[r] honor I would like you to judge me as Jacquavius Smith and not my stage name ‘9lokkNine.’”

9lokkNine says he will be relocating from Orlando whenever he gets out of prison. In a letter to the judge, his girlfriend’s mother Tonya Hill detailed how he and his family have feared for their lives.

“Even while being incarcerated, Jacquavius is [filled] with sadness and much regret because of the incidents that have occurred, his cars being shot up, his cousin’s house being shot up, people shooting at him outside the mall,” Hill wrote. “I witnessed Jacquavius living in fear of his life and our lives because Jacquavius lives with me, my daughter Rodriyana and I also have a 16-year-old son named KB, and my 2-year-old granddaughter, his child J.S.”

Hill added, “This is why we moved from the west side far out to the east side because everyone knew where we lived and we felt like it wasn’t safe anymore at the previous address.”

9lokkNine is also facing attempted murder and racketeering charges. Both cases are still pending.