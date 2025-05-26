A$AP Rocky Got Schooled By Jeffrey Wright While Filming With Denzel Washington

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky leaned on Jeffrey Wright for acting advice while filming *Highest 2 Lowest* with Denzel Washington and admitted he struggled to stay composed on set.

A$AP Rocky leaned on Jeffrey Wright for acting guidance while filming Highest 2 Lowest, the Spike Lee-directed thriller that also stars Denzel Washington, revealing the veteran actor gave him on-the-spot coaching between takes.

The rapper told Variety that Wright became an informal mentor during production, often offering real-time feedback from inside their trailer.

“During Highest 2 Lowest, he was coaching me. I would do something, and he’d be like, ‘Nah, man, you got to do it like this,’ and ‘Say your line like that,’” A$AP Rocky said. “We would just kick it in the trailer. He would tell me what books to read and show me the old-school s**t he used to be in. He’s just an OG like that.”

The film, a modern English-language take on Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this week and marks Rocky’s fourth acting credit.

While he’s no stranger to the camera, A$AP Rocky admitted Wright encouraged him to take his craft further — specifically to the stage.

“If I’m being totally honest, to be a better actor overall, theatre is the only way to do that. One of the best, wisest men told me that — Mr. Jeffrey Wright,” he said. “I don’t think I’m ready. I gotta be in one place, and that’s a lot to commit to.”

Rocky also opened up about working alongside Washington, saying he had to keep his cool around the Oscar-winning icon.

“Trust me, it was difficult to not fan the f### out every millisecond of the f###### duration. It was crazy — it’s f###### Denzel, man,” he said. “I’m never going to be too big to be able to say that I had to hold my composure from not fanning out.”