Aaron Donald & Jaylen Brown Leave Kanye West’s Donda Sports 

Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown are the two latest stars to terminate their association with Kanye West over his antisemitic remarks, announcing their departure from DONDA Sports less than six months after signing on.

The Los Angeles Rams and Boston Celtics players announced their departure on Tuesday evening (Oc. 26) via social media posts issued just a minute apart. The move follows brands including Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga, and Vogue, also severing ties with Kanye West.

Aaron Donald Severs Ties With Donda Sports

NFL star Aaron Donald issued a joint statement with his wife Erica addressing exit. They cited “recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism,” although Kanye West was not mentioned by name.

“Our family has made the decision to part ways with Donda Sports,” the statement began. “The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children. We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family.”

The couple said they felt “a responsibility to send a clear message that hateful words and actions have consequences,” before adding, “we must do better as human beings.”

“We do not feel our beliefs, voices and actions belong anywhere near a space that misrepresents and oppresses people of any background, ethnicity or race.”

Jaylen Brown Withdraws Supports For Kanye West & Donda Sports

Meanwhile, despite his insistence earlier this week that he would support Kanye West, Jaylen Brown followed suit.

“In the past 24 hours, I’ve been able to reflect and better understand how my previous statements lack clarity in expressing my stance against recent insensitive public remarks and actions,’ Brown wrote. “For that, I apologize. And in this, I seek to be as clear as possible.”

He continued, “I have always, and will always, continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind. In light of that, after sharing in conversations, I now recognize that there are times when my voice and my position can’t coexist in spaces that don’t correspond with my stance or my values.”

Brown concluded, “And, for that reason, I am terminating my association with Donda Sports.”

However, the President of Donda Sports is sticking by Ye. Former NFL star Antonio Brown affirmed his support for Kanye on Tuesday. He claimed the rapper’s controversial statements were blown “out of proportion” by the media.