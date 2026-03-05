Afroman Battles Deputies In Court Over Viral Music Video From Home Raid

Afroman faces trial after deputies sued him for making viral music videos using security footage from their raid on his home.

Afroman heads to court this month after deputies sued him for turning their raid on his home into viral music videos that exposed their faces and actions.

The trial begins March 16 in Adams County, Ohio, where the legal battle between the rapper and law enforcement has become a test case for free speech rights in the digital age.

Back in August 2022, Adams County deputies showed up at Afroman’s house with a search warrant connected to an investigation into possible drug possession and trafficking, plus allegations of kidnapping.

The warrant claimed a confidential informant had seen large amounts of cash and weed on the property and said Afroman kept women locked in his basement.

None of that panned out. No charges were filed. No arrests happened. But the damage was real.

“I was driving home like I don’t know like 65 miles away from home I get a call my kids was next door playing in the yard when they could see the police officers pull it up armed with long guns and wearing tactical gear,” Afroman recalled in an ABC News report.

The officers kicked down his door and tore through his house while his security cameras captured everything.

Deputies seized thousands of dollars in cash during the raid. Most of it came back, but about $400 vanished.

The house took a beating too. Doors got smashed. Gates got destroyed. When Afroman asked the head officer if they’d help fix the damage, the response was cold.

“The guy started laughing and waddling his head, and said we’re not required to do that. They were unapologetic,” Afroman said.

So he did what rappers do.

He turned the experience into music. Using his own security footage, Afroman released three songs about the raid, including “Will You Help Me Repair My Door.” He made merchandise to help pay for repairs. The videos went viral. Then the deputies sued.

Seven law enforcement officers claimed they suffered humiliation, ridicule, mental distress, and loss of reputation after seeing themselves in the videos.

They demanded Afroman hand over all profits from the music and merchandise. Afroman fired back with his own lawsuit, seeking damages for the destruction of his home.

But in February, Judge Jonathan P. Hein dismissed all of Afroman’s claims without a hearing.

“I don’t like that they dismissed all of my claims with a click of a button in some little office somewhere without a hearing,” Afroman said.

He’s convinced this is about silencing him, not about the deputies’ privacy.

“I should have freedom of speech. I should be allowed to speak out about my life, and police officers that violate my home and steal my money should not be allowed to sue me,” he stated.

The case has drawn attention from free speech advocates who see it as a troubling precedent. When officers execute their duties in public or on someone’s property, their faces and actions become part of the record.

Afroman’s argument is straightforward: he documented what happened to him and turned it into art. According to FOX19, the deputies’ attorney declined to comment on specifics, saying they’d argue the case in court, not in the press.

The trial will determine whether officers can sue someone for using footage of themselves performing their jobs, or whether Afroman’s right to tell his own story trumps their claims of emotional harm.