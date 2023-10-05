Amazon Ends Amp Live-Radio App, Home To Shows By Nicki Minaj, Joe Budden & More

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The live streaming service is done after less than two years.

Amazon has dropped Amp. The tech giant will be shutting down the live-audio application that provided a platform for several Hip-Hop acts like Nicki Minaj, Joe Budden and Pusha T.

Since its launch in March 2022, Amp apparently only drew around 700,000 monthly active users and failed to meet the expected internal goals. According to reports, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy was also looking to cut the company’s expenses.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to close Amp,” an Amazon spokesperson told CNBC. “We learned a lot about how live music communities interact in the process, which we are bringing to bear as we build new fan experiences at scale in Amazon Music.”

Nicki Minaj, one of the biggest stars to make the jump to Amp, hosted her Queen Radio show on the app. The “Last Time I Saw You” performer previously aired Queen Radio exclusively on the Apple Music streaming service.

“I am very excited to be partners with Amazon on bringing back Queen Radio,” said Nicki Minaj in 2022 when announcing the new home of her program. “Queen Radio is just something that is so dear to my heart.”

The most recent episode of Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio generated mixed reactions. Minaj had to address speculation that she was under the influence of drugs during the broadcast. That September 2023 edition of Queen Radio ran shortly after a judge ordered her husband, Kenneth Petty, to serve 120 days on home detention.

Rapper-turned-podcaster Joe Budden also signed a deal with Amazon’s Amp. The New Jersey native’s Music Lovers Only series focused on playing songs curated by the host. Additionally, Amp offered Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry Radio, Lil Yachty’s The Boy with No Filter and Big Boi’s Tales from the Mothership.