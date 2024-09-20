Amber Rose Defends Donald Trump’s Claims About Haitians Eating Pets: “Part Of Their Culture” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Amber Rose is speaking out in defense of Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, arguing their bizarre conspiracy theories about Haitian immigrants eating cats and dogs in Springfield, Ohio, cannot be categorized as racist because Haitians do eat pets.

The model, who became a vocal Trump supporter this year despite previously blasting him, addressed the Trump campaign’s claims while talking to reporters at LAX on Thursday (September 18).

“Why is that racist if it’s true?” she questioned. “People have come out and said that their cats and dogs hung up in front of people’s house.”

Rose also dismissed city officials’ confirmation that the rumors were not true. “Anyone can say it wasn’t true if they didn’t hear about it,” she added. “We saw it all over the media.”

The interview then said that Trump and Vance were “attacking the Haitian community.” However, Amber Rose disagreed, claiming pet-eating is a well-known part of Haitian culture.

“It is a known fact that in the Haitian culture, that is what they do,” she replied. “Some Haitian people eat cats.”

When the interview questioned whether the rumors could be attributed to the Haitian community, Amber Rose stood firm.

“No, but if there are Haitian migrants that are there eating cats, and we know that, that is a part of Haitian culture, right?” she stated. “It’s not every Haitian person.”

Donald Trump repeated the baseless claims at the presidential debate with Kamala Harris after the conspiracy theory previously spewed by Vance. However, a Springfield official reportedly told Vance that the rumor wasn’t true before the debate, yet continued to spread the claims.