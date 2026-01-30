Amber Rose Melts Down On Hitler Loving Streamer’s Show, Loses It On Ariana Grande & Billie Eilish

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Amber Rose made controversial comments about Ariana Grande during Sneako’s livestream while defending Nicki Minaj.

Amber Rose made cringeworthy comments about Billie Eilish during a heated livestream appearance while defending Nicki Minaj’s support for Trump on Sneako’s controversial show.

Rose appeared on the banned influencer’s stream this week. She unleashed a profanity-filled tirade against celebrities cutting ties with Nicki over politics.

“Billie Eilish can suck a dick. We live in a free country. Who gives a f###. At the end of the day, he’s actually the president now. So if you can go in make a change and help people, you should,” Amber Rose said of Donald Trump.

The Philadelphia native didn’t hold back her frustration and used a derogatory slur when referring to Ariana Grande.

“I think she’s worth it, I don’t know, $250, $300 million, telling people not to go to work, protest ICE. It’s like, girl, shut the f### up. You wanna give your money away to these people to stay home for work? I think she’s retarded,” Amber Rose said.

The comments came after Eilish and Ariana Grande distanced themselves from Nicki Minaj. Both pop stars reportedly pulled back from their friendship with the rap queen over Nicki’s public affair with Trump, which has sparked a celebrity exodus.

Rose argued that political differences shouldn’t destroy friendships. She called out the hypocrisy of cancel culture in Hollywood. The former stripper believes artists should support whomever they want without facing social exile.

Rose was mouthing off on Sneako’s platform, a place that has become a magnet for some of the worst people the Internet has to offer.

The streamer, who says he is “12 percent Jewish,” recently faced massive backlash over the Miami nightclub incident. Video footage showed him partying with Andrew Tate and Nick Fuentes while Kanye West’s banned song “Heil Hitler” played.

Multiple witnesses filmed the influencers singing along to the offensive lyrics. Some attendees allegedly made Nazi gestures during the song. The Miami Beach establishment fired three employees and issued public apologies.

Rose dated Kanye West from 2008 to 2010 during his rise to superstardom. Their two-year relationship ended when West allegedly cheated with Kim Kardashian.

But the pair had one thing in common – Donald Trump. Kanye West publicly endorsed Trump, while Rose spoke at the Republican National Convention in July 2024.

The model endorsed the former president despite backlash from her LGBTQ+ fanbase.