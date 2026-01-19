Miami Beach Mayor Slams Club For Playing Banned Kanye Song

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner fired back at a South Beach nightclub after viral footage showed controversial influencers partying to Kanye West‘s banned antisemitic track inside the venue.

The incident exploded across social media when a video surfaced from inside Vendome nightclub on Thursday night.

The footage captured a group of right-wing personalities, including Nick Fuentes, Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate, Sneako, Myron Gaines and Clavicular chanting along to West’s “Heil Hitler” song during bottle service.

Meiner released a statement calling the chants “symbols of hatred and genocide tied to one of the darkest chapters in human history.”

pic.twitter.com/0r8ppUuqOR — Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner (@StevenMeiner) January 19, 2026

“I am deeply disturbed and disgusted by these videos of twisted individuals glorifying Hitler and the murder of millions. Adolf Hitler and his Nazi regime murdered six million Jewish people with a mission to exterminate the entire Jewish nation,” Meiner said.

The mayor emphasized that Miami Beach is an inclusive city where extremist ideology should never find a welcome in local nightlife spaces.

The controversy centers on West’s “Heil Hitler” track, released in May 2025. The song features West and his group, the Hooligans, chanting “All my n##### Nazis, n####, heil Hitler” over orchestral production. West samples a 1935 Adolf Hitler speech at the song’s conclusion.

Major streaming platforms banned the track immediately after its release. Germany blocked the song entirely under laws prohibiting Nazi symbolism and hate speech.

Australia revoked West’s travel visa specifically because of the song’s content.

The Miami Beach incident began when the influencer group arrived at Vendome and specifically requested West’s banned track. DJ Vybz was working the booth when the song played during what the club calls a “bottle parade” moment.

Vendôme Miami not only permitted the entry of these modern day Nazis (Nick Fuentes, Myron Gaines, and Sneako) but proceeded to play “Heil Hitler” upon their request.



Sickening. pic.twitter.com/Ur3b43aLa9 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) January 18, 2026

Footage shows several members of the group making Nazi salutes while chanting along to the antisemitic lyrics. The video quickly spread across Instagram, TikTok and X, drawing immediate condemnation from Jewish community leaders and local officials.

Meiner revealed that members of his own family were Holocaust victims, making the incident deeply personal for the Orthodox Jewish mayor. He stressed that antisemitism and hate speech have no place in Miami Beach or any public setting.

“Miami Beach is a welcomin,g inclusive city built by people of all backgrounds and faiths. But these “influencers” who spread hate should never have been welcomed into this club or allowed to play a song with “Heil Hitler” lyrics that has been universally condemned. I have and will continue to fight against hate speech against any group,” Meiner said.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also condemned the incident on X, writing: “Hate has no home in Miami Dade County. Reports of Nazi slogans at a Miami Beach club are deeply disturbing and unacceptable.”

Vendome issued an apology Sunday, acknowledging the “deeply offensive and unacceptable” video. The club stated it does not condone antisemitism, hate speech or prejudice of any kind.

“We want to make it unequivocally clear: Vendome and our hospitality group do not condone antisemitism, hate speech, or prejudice of any kind,” the nightclub posted on Instagram. “These values are fundamentally opposed to who we are and the environments we strive to create.”

The venue announced an internal review to determine how the song request was approved. Club ownership includes members of the Jewish community, according to their statement.