Anderson .Paak’s Crush On Mariah Carey Produces New Music

Anderson .Paak confirmed he’s recording new music with Mariah Carey during an appearance on the Track Star Instagram show while fueling speculation about their relationship.

The “Silk Sonic” performer casually dropped the news while playing a music trivia game, correctly naming Carey’s 1995 hit “Always Be My Baby” before flashing a Mariah Carey T-shirt hidden under his jacket.

“This would be Mariah Carey. The Mariah Carey,” he said. “I remember in like fifth grade or something, watching the music videos and having a huge crush.”

When asked if they had ever collaborated, .Paak didn’t hesitate. “We’re working on some music on her new album,” he said.

The collaboration confirmation comes as the two artists continue to draw attention for their off-stage connection. Dating rumors first surfaced in December after they were photographed holding hands in Aspen, Colorado.

They’ve since been spotted together at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and leaving a West Hollywood restaurant in March.

Neither .Paak nor Carey has publicly addressed the nature of their relationship. Both artists have been previously married.

.Paak, 39, filed for divorce from his second wife Jaylyn Chang in January after more than 13 years of marriage.

The former couple shares two children.

Carey, 56, shares 14-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-husband Nick Cannon and ended a long-term relationship with dancer Bryan Tanaka in 2023.