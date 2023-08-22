Antonio Brown Reportedly Wanted By Police For Missing $15,000 Child Support Payment

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

This is not the first time an arrest warrant to be issued on him this year.

Controversial football star Antonio Brown is apparently a wanted man. TMZ reports Miami-Dade County authorities have been ordered to arrest the former NFL player for being delinquent in his child support payments.

He allegedly owes his ex, Wiltrice Jackson, $15,000 after a judge ruled on August 9 he had to make court-mandated payments for their child together. Because he missed the payment, he may spend time behind bars. However, there’s a way he can avoid being snatched up by law enforcement. The athlete can pay what he owes and pony up an additional $5,000 in attorney fees.

Brown, who has an estimated net worth of $20 million, has a history of not taking care of his children. In April, Brown was in danger of being arrested after he didn’t pay a $30,000 support payment to Jackson.

The baller can’t seem to stay out of trouble. At the top of the year, he was suspended from Snapchat for leaking an explicit image of a different baby’s mother, Chelsie Kyriss, performing a sex act on him.

“Very well aware of what’s being posted on snap,” Kyriss wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “I am not in control of his actions. I have asked multiple times to have this part of our past relationship to remain private but he refuses.”