Aubrey O’Day Speaks Out After Diddy Sentenced to Four Years

Aubrey O’Day addressed Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sentencing by urging young performers to recognize red flags and walk away from exploitative power dynamics in the industry.

Aubrey O’Day called out abuse of power in the music industry after Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison on prostitution-related charges.

The former Danity Kane member issued a pointed message on social media following the sentencing of the 55-year-old Hip-Hop mogul, who was convicted on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution.

Though a jury cleared Combs of racketeering and sex trafficking charges that carried a potential life sentence, the conviction and sentencing still mark a severe blow to his legacy.

“Let this serve as a cautionary reminder to young and aspiring individuals pursuing their dreams,” O’Day wrote on X. “The true warning is not that a jury may doubt your testimony, nor that a court’s sentencing guidelines may fail to reflect the years of suffering you endured.”

She continued, “The real warning is this: the moment someone in a position of power oversteps your boundaries or demands more than is legitimately required of you, walk away and do not look back. No dream, however bright, can outweigh the pain and exploitation that may follow if you remain.”

O’Day, 41, did not testify during Combs’ trial but has publicly spoken about her past experiences with him during their time on MTV’s Making the Band.

In a 2024 appearance on the Crysis Queen podcast, she said Combs “was on camera saying how much he hates it, but he’s off camera telling me all the ways I needed to be groomed properly, like down to my toenails.”

She described his behavior as part of a “cycle of abuse,” adding, “With Diddy, I saw multiple sides of him. But I don’t know who I was even talking to that was sober… There was always an element of something going on.”

In her post-trial statement, O’Day emphasized the imbalance of consequences for those who abuse power.

“Too often, those who misuse their power, even when exposed, face far fewer consequences than the harm inflicted upon their victims,” she said. “Protect yourself at the first sign of coercion or impropriety. If something feels wrong, trust that instinct and remove yourself from the situation. Your well-being is worth more than any opportunity.”

O’Day also expressed support for Cassie Ventura, Combs’ former girlfriend, whose 2023 lawsuit helped trigger the federal investigation.

Before sentencing, O’Day had urged the court to impose a punishment that would ensure accountability and allow for rehabilitation. “The courts have clearly recognized the potential risk he still poses to society,” she told media outlets.

Combs, who built Bad Boy Records into a Hip-Hop powerhouse with artists like The Notorious B.I.G., Mase, Black Rob and others, will receive credit for 12 months already served.

He was also fined $500,000 and will be under supervised release for five years following the completion of his sentence.