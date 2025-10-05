Bad Bunny Addresses MAGA Super Bowl Anger – “Y’all Got Four Months To Brush Up On Your Spanish

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bad Bunny didn’t waste a second during his Saturday Night Live monologue to check the haters crying about him headlining the Super Bowl halftime show—dude came ready.

Standing center stage, he made one thing loud and clear: y’all got four months to brush up on your Spanish or keep it movin’.

The Puerto Rican superstar kicked off his SNL appearance by saying, “I’m really excited to be doing the Super Bowl, I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy.”

Then he flipped to Spanish for a solid 30 seconds, repping for Latinos everywhere before switching back and telling the non-Spanish speakers,

“If you didn’t understand what I just said. You have four months to learn.” That wasn’t just for laughs—Bad Bunny knew exactly who he was talking to.

This whole thing started because some folks are mad about his past political stances and the fact that he’s skipped touring the U.S. over fears of immigration agents showing up at his gigs.

In an interview with i-D magazine, he said, “But there was the issue of — like, f–king ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

Bad Bunny’s been using his platform to call out U.S. immigration policies and show love to Puerto Rico and Latino communities. Instead of hitting the mainland, he held down a 31-show residency in Puerto Rico.

Of course, the right-wing crowd didn’t stay quiet. After the announcement about Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl show, Trump’s ride-or-die Corey Lewandowski jumped on The Benny Show and warned ICE would be at the Super Bowl, saying, “There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you and apprehend you and put you in a detention facility, and deport you.”

Then Kristi Noem, the Homeland Security Secretary, threw in her two cents, telling Benny Johnson, “They suck, and we’ll win, and God will bless us, and we’ll stand and be proud of ourselves at the end of the day. They won’t be able to sleep at night because they don’t know what they believe, and they’re so weak, we’ll fix it.”

Bad Bunny will headline the halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on February 8.

That’s a huge look for Latino representation at one of the biggest TV events in the country, but Trump’s MAGA base is still ticked off.

NFL should cancel Bad Bunny and book Bhad Bhabie just for spite — FAID (@Faidpool) October 5, 2025

It’s the fact that it’s in a foreign language. Puerto Rico may be an American territory now but its culturally and ethnically Spanish because it was a Spanish colony. Bad Bunny is literally an ethnic Spaniard. — Nietzsche’s Mullet (@Dark_1836) October 5, 2025

.um … illegals unlawfully living in the United States for 30 years never learned the language, so Bad Bunny f### off🇺🇸 — Maclovia (@MaclobiaAlma) October 5, 2025

Not for much longer.

If Bad Bunny does the NFL Halftime Show.

I'm out. — Rick Arrowood (@CapedoryBound) October 5, 2025

A MAJOR boycott of the NFL starting NOW is the recipe for the bad, Bad Bunny decision. pic.twitter.com/EY0Tfgb3Aa — Randy Dobbin (@RandyDobbin) October 5, 2025