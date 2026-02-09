Bad Bunny Super Bowl Show Silences MAGA Nutcases With Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin & Karol G

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Bad Bunny made Super Bowl history tonight with a Spanish-language halftime show that celebrated Puerto Rican culture at Levi’s Stadium.

Bad Bunny delivered a historic Super Bowl halftime performance Sunday night (February 8)at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco.

The Puerto Rican superstar became the first Latino artist to headline the big game solo.

The 31-year-old reggaeton king took the stage between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. His 13-minute set celebrated Latin culture on America’s biggest stage.

Bad Bunny performed in a field of grass and on top of “La casita,” a traditional house in Puerto Rico. He opened with “T##í Me Preguntó,” before launching into “Yo Perreo Sola.” The crowd erupted as dancers in khaki skirts filled the field.

He then transitioned into a medley of his biggest hits, including “EoO,” “VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR,” “MONACO,” “BAILE,” “INoLVIDABLE NUEVAYoL,” “El Apagón,” “CAFÉ CON RON,” and “DtMF.”

Cardi B and Karol G made brief appearances in a swarm of dancers, but Lady Gaga grabbed the spotlight with her part on “Die With a Smile,” and Ricky Martin was a special guest for “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii.”

Others who appeared in the swarm of dancers include Jessica Alba, Young Miko, Pedro Pascal and Alix Earle.

The show faced political controversy leading up to tonight.

Conservative group Turning Point USA organized a competing “All-American Halftime Show” featuring Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett.

The low-energy alternative programming aired on YouTube, Rumble and partner networks.

Kid Rock framed his show as “David and Goliath” against the NFL. He said his group would “play great songs for folks who love America.” The TPUSA event promoted “faith, family and freedom” as an alternative to Bad Bunny’s performance.

Despite the organized boycott, millions of conservative viewers still watched the Super Bowl. Many took to social media expressing frustration with Bad Bunny’s Spanish-language performance.

Twitter exploded with complaints from MAGA supporters who felt alienated by the show.

Halftime shows suck. This is worse. Some lame dude singing off-key with an uncompelling voice to horrible music. Crap stage show. Most Spanish speakers won't even understand him. People are getting called racist because they didn't want to see that unmitigated crap. Bad Bunny sux — BeerAge (@beer_age) February 9, 2026

Bad bunny was worse than advertised. Whoever signed this is up, fired tonight.



So terrible. — Matt Swindler (@Roughball19) February 9, 2026

But Bad Bunny’s performance proved his critics wrong. The artist brought energy and spectacle that transcended language barriers.

The halftime show featured Bad Bunny honoring his Caribbean heritage in his second Super Bowl appearance. He previously joined Shakira and Jennifer Lopez as a guest performer in 2020.

Tonight’s show represented a cultural milestone for Latino representation in American sports. And the majority of viewers embraced Bad Bunny’s historic performance tonight. Social media is filled with praise for his energy and cultural celebration.

It was a great performance by Bad Bunny. Really loved all the proud joy for his heritage. — Stacy³ ~ Verstappen Nation 🏁 (@gleefulyfinchel) February 9, 2026

BAD BUNNY DID SUCH A BEAUTIFUL JOB 😭😭😭💕💕💕 — yesssiiii (@tequilazaynrise) February 9, 2026

I think the Bad Bunny Half Time show was amazing!!!!! — DaCozee, The Cozee Anytimewear (@DaCozeeBrandz) February 9, 2026

Yes bad bunny make them racists mad. Don’t have to understand Spanish to feel UNITY ! #SuperBowl — Jasmine (@richhomiejas) February 9, 2026