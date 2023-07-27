Battle Rap Blogger Jimz Boycotted For History Of Racist Comments

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Racially ambiguous rapper shows his true colors after tweets of him dissing Black people emerge.

Many in the battle rap culture are calling out battle rapper-turned-blogger Jimz for his history of racist and derogatory comments toward Black people, calling him “Jimz Crow.”

Several of Jimz’s tweets dating back to 2013 are currently floating around the internet. After the culture took note of the “Protect Your Peace” rapper’s comments, they dug deeper to get the full scope of the things he said about Black women, men and children. At one point, he compared people of color to dogs and primates.

Jimz initially portrayed himself as a Black person when he used to rap, flagrantly using the n-word. However, he faced criticism for this behavior and told people he was Hispanic, drawing attention to the lack of respect for people of Latin ancestry receive in battle rap.

Me: you be saying the word nig*a…..



Jimz: “sometimes” 😒 pic.twitter.com/hYZtaBDnkL — Summer Slapness (@Aceamin23_) July 27, 2023

Nevertheless, a battle rap blogger named Rome DMV disputed his claim and alleged Jimz was not Puerto Rican but actually Greek, providing proof via old pictures of his family. The video of his claim has since been deleted.

With the new controversy, few are giving him the benefit of the doubt and calling for his immediate cancelation or boycott. Check out the outrage many have in the culture, regarding his comments.

He’s Greek, i Stan corrected https://t.co/kR5tnqtJIc — 40 Samuels (@40BARRSBOSTON) July 27, 2023



Jimz Racist Tweets Screenshots

Jimz Racist Tweets Screenshots

Jimz Racist Tweets Screenshots

Jimz Racist Tweets Screenshots