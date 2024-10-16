Beyoncé Announces Her 2024 Woman Of The Year 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

With three months of the year left to go, Beyoncé is confident in naming the woman she believes is worthy of the title WOTY 2024.

Beyoncé has announced her 2024 Woman of the Year (WOTY), with more than three months to go before the year-end.

While the 43-year-old global sensation never shies away from giving other women their flowers, this year, Beyoncé is feeling braggadocios, giving herself a part on the back and claiming the WOTY title for herself.

On Tuesday evening (October 15), Beyoncé shared ” My WOTY” with her 314 million Instagram photos, posting a carousel of images of herself.

Beyoncé WOTY Claim Backed By Peers

Despite her previous beef with The BeyHive, Erykah Badu showed love to Beyoncé in the comment section. “Go off got damn it then,” she noted, while SZA added, “Fit is fire.”

Beyoncé’s sister Solange also expressed her approval at the title, writing, “EXACTLY SIS !”

2024 has been a hugely successful year for Beyoncé, making history and breaking down barriers with her Cowboy Carter album.

“Texas Hold ‘Em,” topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 10 consecutive weeks, marking the second longest-running No. 1 hit of 2024 and becoming the first Black woman to ever do so.

Cowboy Carter was equally impactful, leading Billboard’s country album chart for four weeks. Again, this marked the first time a Black woman achieved the feat.

While the CMAs snubbed Beyoncé, failing to give her a single nomination despite her historic accomplishments, other award shows recognized the feat. Beyoncé was the second most-nominated artist at the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards, with 12 nods.

iHeartRadio honored Bey with the prestigious Innovator Award, presented by Stevie Wonder.

“Beyoncé is once again changing music and culture,” the music legend said of her album. “And when she’s not changing music, she’s changing the world, fighting the good fight.”

Beyond music, Beyoncé’s business acumen also shone in 2024. She launched the Award-winning SIRDavis whiskey brand and her Cécred haircare line. She also permitted Vice President Kamala Harris to use her single “Freedom” in her campaign to be the first woman U.S. President.

While she crowned herself the 2024 WOTY, Beyoncé shared her admiration for her female peers during a recent interview.

“I love and respect all of the female singers-songwriters who are out right now,” she revealed last month, naming Doechii and GloRilla as two rappers she loves. Raye, Victoria Monét, Sasha Keable, Chloe x Halle, and Reneé Rapp also got a mention as did Sabrina Carpenter, Thee Sacred Souls and Chappell Roan.