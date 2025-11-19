BigXthaPlug To Heat Up Colorado’s Historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre For “Winter On The Rocks”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

BigXthaPlug will headline Winter on the Rocks 2026 at Red Rocks, joining a Hip-Hop lineup that celebrates Colorado’s outdoor culture.

BigXthaPlug will bring his booming voice and chart-topping catalog to the 2026 edition of Winter on the Rocks at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on February 7, anchoring a Hip-Hop-focused lineup that also features Smino, Mick Jenkins and PawPaw Rod.

The annual cold-weather concert, produced by AEG Presents Rocky Mountains and Icelantic Skis, returns for its 14th year as the only winter show held at the iconic outdoor venue.

Known for blending Colorado’s love of snow sports with live music, the event has become a staple of the state’s entertainment calendar.

“For 14 years, we’ve taken one of the world’s most iconic venues and turned it into a winter-playground of music, adventure, and community,” Sam Warren, founder of Winter on the Rocks, said. “Winter on the Rocks is where mountain spirit meets live-sound, and every year, we’re reminded that the cold doesn’t stop the energy—it just makes it more memorable.”

This year’s show also marks the 20th anniversary of Icelantic Skis, a Colorado-based brand known for its craftsmanship and connection to outdoor culture.

The company launched the event in 2012, and past performers have included Atmosphere, Rick Ross, DIPLO, Ice Cube, Sofi Tukker, Jurassic 5 and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis.

BigXthaPlug will perform his platinum-certified singles like “Texas,” “Mmhmm” and “Levels,” which laid the groundwork for his second album, Take Care.

Tickets are on sale now.