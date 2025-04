Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bishop T.D. Jakes will pass leadership of The Potter’s House to his daughter and son-in-law after surviving a near-fatal heart attack.

Bishop T.D. Jakes announced a major leadership shift and his gradual retirement at The Potter’s House in Dallas months after surviving a life-threatening heart attack.

During an emotional service on Sunday (April 27), Jakes revealed he was handing over the senior pastor roles to his daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts and son-in-law, Touré Roberts.

“I cannot afford to let all the work of all the saints, living and dead, hold this so tight so long that I wither away,” Jakes told the congregation. “I’m recommending that you receive Pastor Touré and Pastor Sarah.”

The 67-year-old spiritual leader clarified that this transition is not an exit but an evolution.

“This elevation is not a departure but a rebirth,” he explained. “We are not only passing a mantle, we are multiplying impact.”

The decision comes after Jakes suffered a “massive heart attack” on November 24, 2024, collapsing mid-sermon at The Potter’s House.

He later explained he had no warning signs, saying, “I just kind of drifted off to sleep. I didn’t know what it was.” Doctors discovered a clot had blocked blood flow to the right side of his heart, warning him, “Five minutes later, I’d have been dead on arrival.”

Despite the scare, Jakes returned to the pulpit by New Year’s Eve 2024, telling his congregation, “I think I did [die], but God… brought me back.”

Although stepping back from day-to-day operations, Jakes will continue serving as Chairman of the Board and spiritual overseer of The Potter’s House. “I will never stop preaching and will continue to minister,” he assured.

The timing of the leadership change coincides with The Potter’s House’s anniversary celebrations. Jakes emphasized the importance of preparing for the future. “There’s some work in the vineyard that needs to be done,” he said. “I want to prepare us for the days ahead.”

Bishop T.D. Jakes Says Sarah and Touré Have Been “Running The Church” Behind The Scenes

Sarah and Touré have been quietly leading behind the scenes since late 2024. “What you didn’t know from November forward, they’ve been running the church anyway,” Jakes revealed.

In a joint public letter, Jakes and the Robertses described the transition as a “sacred generational handoff” designed to ensure “innovative ministry for the coming age.”

The announcement followed the April 2025 “Changing of the Guard” International Leadership Summit, where Jakes addressed the challenges of preparing the next generation of leaders.

Jakes also plans to focus on broader initiatives through the T.D. Jakes Group and a new iHeartMedia podcast partnership, tackling issues like “economic empowerment, social unrest, and closing opportunity gaps.”