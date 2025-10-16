Blac Chyna Declares Her Love For Rob Kardashian Again

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blac Chyna stirred online buzz after posting a romantic message to Rob Kardashian, raising questions about whether the former couple might be reconnecting.

Blac Chyna reignited speculation about her relationship with Rob Kardashian after tagging him in a romantic Instagram post while posing next to a white Ferrari in Los Angeles.

Wearing a matching all-white ensemble, the reality star—who now goes by her birth name, Angela White—captioned the photo, “This love is forever @robkardashianofficial.”

Kardashian quietly acknowledged the post with a like, fueling online chatter about a possible reconciliation.

The two share an 8-year-old daughter and were previously engaged in 2016 before their highly publicized breakup the following year. Despite their rocky history, White recently described their current dynamic as smooth.

“My co-parenting with Rob is 100 per cent amazing,” she told People in August. “For parents that’s going through it right now, I promise you, things do get better. If you’re going through a custody battle or anything of the sort, I think the main thing for the other parent is to mind their own business.”

White ended her relationship with rapper Derrick Milano in July, just months before their planned wedding, following an October 2022 engagement.

Kardashian, meanwhile, has kept his dating life private and hasn’t been publicly linked to anyone since the breakup with White.

The Instagram post went up earlier this week, prompting renewed interest in the pair’s status.