Black Twitter Celebrates WNBA’s Kiki Iriafen For Tossing “Maga Barbie” Like A Rag Doll

Kiki Iriafen sent Sophie Cunningham crashing to the hardwood during a loose-ball scramble in a WNBA preseason matchup between the Washington Mystics and Indiana Fever.
The incident ignited a viral moment that had Black Twitter lighting up with applause.
The collision happened as both players lunged for possession, with Kiki Iriafen, a 6-foot-3 rookie forward out of USC, overpowering Cunningham and tossing her to the floor.
Cunningham popped up fast and stormed toward Kiki Iriafen, shouting, “You don’t f**king do that,” before officials stepped in.
After a video review, referees hit Iriafen with a Flagrant 1 foul, giving Cunningham two free throws. She made one.
The moment quickly spread online, with many celebrating Iriafen’s physicality, especially given Cunningham’s controversial nickname “MAGA Barbie.”
The label has followed her due to her perceived right-wing politics and past social media activity.
She shared content from Donald Trump Jr. and some of the criticism stemmed from a red hat she once wore in a photo, which turned out to say “Hot Cowgirl Summer,” not “MAGA.”
But the nickname stuck.
Despite the controversy, Cunningham led the Fever with 21 points and 8 rebounds. Iriafen, selected fourth overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft, made her debut in the same game.