Bobby Shmurda Reacts To Uncle Murda Name-Dropping Him On “Rap Up 2022”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Brooklynite says he’s trying to be a changed man.

Once again Uncle Murda reviewed another year by dropping his “Rap Up 2022” song. The track included some bars about fellow New York City native Bobby Shmurda.

“NBA YoungBoy had Rich The Kid shook over a little picture with Lil Durk that he took. Hope he knows Bobby Shmurda and Rich The Kid different, Bobby will really boom you, n####, watch who you mention,” rapped Uncle Murda.

That part of “Rap Up 2022” focused on the beef between Brooklyn’s Bobby Shmurda and Baton Rouge’s YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Shmurda reacted to Uncle Murda’s lines about his feud with Youngboy.

“I’m a changed man, Murda! I’m a changed man!” said a laughing Bobby Shmurda in a video posted to the internet. He added, “I’m a different man. I’m tryna change, Murda. I ain’t trying to boom nobody no more.”

Bobby Shmurda (born Ackquille Jean Pollard) served over six years in a New York state prison. The “Hot N*gga” rhymer pled guilty to third-degree conspiracy and weapons possession in 2016. He was released in February 2021.

After exiting the Clinton Correctional Facility, Bobby Shmurda vowed he would never be back behind bars again. The independent artist went on to drop the Bodboy EP in 2022 which hosted his polarizing “Hoochie Daddy” single.

Uncle Murda’s “Rap Up 2022” is the latest installment in the emcee’s yearly recaps of the previous twelve months. The 2022 version also included bars about Will Smith, Chris Rock, Kanye West, Antonio Brown, Young Thug, Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, and other celebrities.