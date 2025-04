Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz dashed to the barber chair after learning his ninth child, daughter Sevyn, could arrive any minute.

Boosie Badazz bolted to the barbershop after learning his baby girl could arrive at any moment and he wasn’t about to meet her with a scruffy lineup.

The Baton Rouge rapper announced the imminent arrival on Instagram Monday night (April 21).

“I just got the call,” he said in a video, grinning from ear to ear. “Baby finna come today or tomorrow. I gotta get me a haircut right quick. I gotta be looking good when my little girl see me!”

Boosie is preparing to welcome his ninth child — a daughter named Sevyn — with fiancée Rajel Nelson.

In the clip, Boosie couldn’t hide his thrill. “I’m excited like a m###########, bro,” he exclaimed. “A daddy is a daughter first love. First man you gone ever love is your daddy.”

The couple recently threw a baby shower dubbed “Showering Sevyn,” where Boosie surprised Nelson with a white BMW and a matching mini version for their daughter.

Boosie has been vocal about his excitement throughout the pregnancy, sharing his good news with a “BABY OTW DANCE” post.

Nonetheless, Boosie already has plans for baby number ten. During a recent Instagram Live, he said, “I’m going right back in there. I’m finna load her up.” He added, “Yeah, I wanted a boy. I ain’t tripping; I’m a to put another one in her right after that. Other people wait six weeks; I don’t wait six days. I ain’t waiting six days. I’m gone get that boy.”

The rapper currently has eight children with seven different mothers.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Boosie revealed he’s been dealing with a health issue — Left Atrial Enlargement — after several hospital visits following a recent car crash.