Boosie’s Health Scare and Hospitalization: What’s Really Going On?

Boosie checked into the hospital and then allegedly left to do a show — but whispers of a serious heart condition have fans seriously worried.

Boosie and hospital visits don’t usually go hand-in-hand in a good way! But the Baton Rouge rapper had fans worried recently. A medical scare played out online. The Badazz is known to say anything on Instagram shocked us again. He had a medical scare and went straight to perform at a concert right after.

Yes, you read that right.

Boosie posted a video of himself, spitting all over the place. This is not the first we have heard of this, but we’ll touch base with that shortly. After spitting, he claimed he left the hospital and still performed at the show. For more on this, click below:

So let me take you back a ways.

Boosie has publicly battled diabetes for years and let’s not forget he survived kidney cancer. But instead of turning over a new health leaf, Boosie has doubled down on his “life is short, so eat badly and smoke more” lifestyle. Fried food, clouds of weed, and liquor all up in his arteries. And now, the rumors sat he’s got: Left Atrial Enlargement(LAE).

For those who aren’t brushing up on cardiology, LAE is a condition where the left atrium of the heart expands due to increased pressure or volume. It’s often tied to hypertension (yep, high blood pressure), diabetes, or other cardiovascular problems. It can lead to atrial fibrillation, blood clots, or even a stroke if left untreated. You cannot take this lightly.

Boosie being Boosie is yelling for help on the Gram, but also highly concerned with getting back to the bag. Is the hustle now self-harm? He’s got money, fame, fans, and children! He’s gotta relax!

The fans are worried! I am hoping Boosie takes this seriously. Surviving cancer and managing diabetes should’ve been the wake-up call. Maybe LAE will get him to pick up a salad and out down the phone for a bit.