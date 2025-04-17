Boosie Badazz Begs For Cardiologist Help After Car Crash Left Him Struggling To Breathe

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie said he’s struggling to breathe and slammed Atlanta hospitals after his crash left him with chest pain doctors still can’t explain.

Boosie Badazz is demanding urgent medical attention and ripping into Atlanta hospitals after suffering chest pain and shortness of breath following a serious car wreck earlier this month.

The Baton Rouge rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (April 16), clutching his chest and gasping for air as he described his worsening condition.

“I got chest pains, bro; I barely can breathe,” he said in the video. “Doctors say they see nothing wrong.”

Boosie said he’s been dealing with the pain since the April 7 crash, where he was a passenger in a BMW. The vehicle was totaled in a multi-car collision. While he walked away with minor injuries, others involved were hospitalized.

Now, more than a week later, Boosie says he’s still suffering and not getting answers.

“I had five X-rays,” he explained. “They say they don’t see anything, I barely could breathe, bro.”

Frustrated with the lack of urgency, he added, “They kept me in the waiting room for two and a half hours, then I left.” He also claimed the hospital gave him no clear follow-up plan. “I just left the hospital,” Boosie added. “They say they don’t know when they’ll see me next.”

Boosie didn’t hold back when he jumped on X (Twitter), calling out Atlanta’s healthcare system.

“ATLANTA GOT THE WORST HOSPITALS N THE USA. RATCHET, TRIFLING, ETC,” he wrote. “ATLANTA HOSPITALS AINT S###.”

He also pleaded for help from a specialist, writing, “I NEED A CARDIOLOGIST N ATLANTA TO SEE ME ASAP,” and included a phone number for his assistant.