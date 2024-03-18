Boosie Badazz Responds To Kanye West Clowning “Wipe Me Down”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West versus Boosie Badazz is not a feud many Hip-Hop fans expected to see play out in 2024. The two rap stars have addressed each other over comments West made about his supposed impact on the music industry.

After Kanye West claimed he “invented every style of music of the past 20 years,” Boosie Badazz insisted the Chicago native did not affect his style of music. Ye then flippantly declined to take responsibility for the sound of Boosie’s “Wipe Me Down” single.

Boosie Badazz has responded to Kanye West’s comments in an all-caps post on X (formerly Twitter). The outspoken social media personality defended his contributions to Hip-Hop culture over the last 25 years.

THE GENRE OF MUSIC I MAKE IS CALLED “BOOSIE MUSIC “ .IT MAKES YOU CRY, IT MAKES YOU SMILE , IT MAKES YOU DANCE, IT GIVES YOU MOTIVATION , IT MAKES YOU THINK , I REALLY RAISE PEOPLE THRU MY MUSIC,ITS REAL HEARTFELT https://t.co/7pEwgsswFR RAPPER HAS RAISED MO STREET N##### THAN ME… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) March 18, 2024

“THE GENRE OF MUSIC I MAKE IS CALLED ‘BOOSIE MUSIC,” the Baton Rouge-raised rapper tweeted on Monday (March 18). “IT MAKES YOU CRY, IT MAKES YOU SMILE, IT MAKES YOU DANCE, IT GIVES YOU MOTIVATION, IT MAKES YOU THINK.

Furthermore, he added, “I REALLY RAISE PEOPLE THRU MY MUSIC, IT’S REAL HEARTFELT MUSIC. NO RAPPER HAS RAISED [MORE] STREET N##### THAN ME. I MAKE THE MUSIC [THAT] MAKES YOU FEEL LIKE WE GREW UP [IN] THE SAME HOUSE TOGETHER.”

Boosie Badazz released “Wipe Me Down” featuring Foxx and Webbie in 2007. The Mouse on tha Track-produced record became a Top 40 hit on the Billboard 100 chart. Boosie has dropped over four dozen full-length projects, including 2024’s In House 2: Boosie and the Beast.

“‘WIPE ME DOWN’ IS NOT A GENRE OF MUSIC, IT’S A SONG. 07 I WAS ALMOST A DECADE [IN]. I’VE BEEN PUTTING OUT THIS REAL HEARTFELT S### SINCE 98-99 [fire emojis]. THEY JUST DONT GIVE REAL N##### FLOWERS NO MORE BUT I GIVE THEM TO MYSELF. #legend,” Boosie also wrote.

Boosie Badazz has been calling out Kanye West for several years. In 2022, Badazz chastised West for his remarks about George Floyd and Rosa Parks. The following year, he also suggested Ye loves Caucasians more than the Black race.

In addition to clashing with Boosie Badazz this week, Kanye West has recently had public spats with talent manager YesJulz and Twitch streamer Kai Cenat. The controversial entertainment superstar’s recent disputes came after releasing the Vultures 1 collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign.