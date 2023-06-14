Boosie Badazz: I Feel Like Kanye West Loves The White Race More

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West has kept a relatively low public profile in recent weeks. That did not stop Boosie Badazz from sharing his thoughts on the controversial Ye.

Over the last several years, Kanye West alienated many of his Black fans. His slavery was a “choice” comment, promotion of “White Lives Matter” shirts, idolization of Adolf Hitler, and other actions led to backlash from some members of the African-American community.

Boosie Badazz has been one of West’s most outspoken critics. After slamming the Chicago native for his remarks about George Floyd and Rosa Parks, Boosie again blasted Ye during an interview with Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast.

“I was p##### off at Kanye,” said Boosie Badazz. “I was tweeting about him and everything. I was spelling wrong words. I don’t like what Kanye do to our Black race. I don’t know what Blacks done to him.”

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native also added, “I feel as a person, from what I’ve seen him do and talk about the Black people, I feel like he has no love or respect for the Black race. I feel he loves the white race more.”

Boosie Badazz went on to accuse Kanye West of using his global platform to disgrace Black people. Additionally, Boosie repeated his outrage over Ye suggesting George Floyd died from a drug overdose and not from police brutality.

“I’m a fan of his music,” stated Boosie about Ye. “But as a person, I don’t feel – you might have a billion people in the world that might feel different – I don’t feel that he has no love or respect for the Black race.”