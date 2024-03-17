Kanye West Clowns Boosie Badazz’s Response To Claim He Invented Every Musical Style

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz disagreed with Kanye West’s recent claim that he invented all music genres in the last 20 years.

Kanye West mocked Boosie Badazz after the Baton Rouge native shot down Ye’s recent claim that he invented every style of music in the last two decades.

According to a swiftly deleted Instagram Story post, West just realized Boosie’s “Wipe Me Down” came out in 2007, during the period he claims to have created all music styles. West roasted Boosie over the track, joking that he had nothing to do with that genre of music.

“I take no responsibility whatsoever for whatever that genre would be,” he wrote.

Quick post & delete by Ye 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/z1oTsBztVY — Ye Streams (@kanyestreams1) March 17, 2024

Boosie Badazz was reacting to a claim Kanye West made during an interview with radio personality Big Boy.

“I done invented every style of music of the past 20 years,” Ye declared. “I created Weeknd genre, [Travis Scott], Drake. I’ma go ahead and say it, with all love, Future and [Young] Thug also because the auto-tune album, 808s [and Heartbreak].”

On Friday (March 15), Boosie took to Instagram to reject West’s claims. Furthermore, Boosie insisted nobody in the projects listens to Kanye West.

“NOT ALL GENRES NOT EVERY STYLE,” he began. NOT BOOSIE MUSIC!! YOU CANT RELATE TO NOTHING I RAP ABOUT R YOUR MUSIC!! NOBODY LISTENS TO KANYE N THE PROJECTS R THE TRENCHES!! IM,A GON HEAD N SAY IT “ MY PEOPLE DO NOT RELATE TO YOU.”

In addition to Boosie reacting to Kanye West, Kid Cudi also seemingly responded to his former collaborator. He shared a screenshot from his Wikipedia page stating that Cudi’s sound inspired 808s & Heartbreak. It also includes a quote from West acknowledging he and Cudi were “the originators of the style.”