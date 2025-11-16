Boosie Badazz Sentencing Delayed While Pleading For Donald Trump’s Help

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz postponed his federal gun sentencing to January while working with lobbyists to seek a pardon from Donald Trump.

Boosie Badazz secured a delay in his federal gun possession sentencing, pushing the court date from November 21 to January 9 as he continues efforts to avoid prison time and pursues a presidential pardon from Donald Trump.

The Baton Rouge rapper, whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr., appeared on The Breakfast Club the same day the court granted his request.

He remained defiant and upbeat despite federal prosecutors recommending a two-year sentence.

“I’m confident like a muthafucka,” Boosie told the hosts. “I ain’t going to jail. I don’t speak that out my mouth. I’m from down South. Your word, your mouth, is a powerful source.”

While he acknowledged the final decision rests with the court, Boosie insisted he’s mentally prepared for whatever comes.

“It’s still up to the judge,” he said. “It’s up to God, but it’s up to the judge. You know, people saying, ‘He gotta do two years.’ That’s not a fact of this case. It’s up to the judge what the judge wanna do. I’m confident, man. I’m chin up, chest high.”

The 42-year-old artist also reflected on past legal battles, noting a shift in how he feels treated by the justice system this time around.

“I don’t have a judge that hates me this time,” he said. “I’ve always had judges that crucified me.”

Boosie’s current legal trouble stems from a June 2023 arrest in San Diego, where police found a firearm in his possession. Because he is a convicted felon, the charge falls under federal jurisdiction.

Though state charges were dismissed in 2024, federal prosecutors refiled the case.

In August 2025, Boosie accepted a plea deal that dropped a second firearm charge in exchange for a guilty plea. The agreement may reduce his sentencing exposure under federal guidelines.

Meanwhile, Boosie has taken an unusual step by hiring Washington D.C. lobbying firm J.M. Burkman & Associates to petition Trump for a pardon.

Trump CHECK MY CASE OUT ‼️MY CASE WAS DISMISSED BUT BIDENS DOJ RECHARGED ME WITH THE SAME GUN CHARGE BIDEN PARDON HIS SON OF .I WAS TOLD I AM THE ONLY PERSON IN THE COUNTRY FACING THAT CHARGE NOW. PRESIDENT TRUMP , I ALREADY WAS GIVEN A 10 YEAR SENTENCE N STATE N 2009 FOR 3 rd… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) January 22, 2025

According to the firm’s Jack Burkman and Jacob Whol, their mission is “seeking a presidential pardon” for the rapper, whom they described as a “rapper and world-class musician.”

The lobbying move followed Boosie’s direct appeal to Trump on social media.

“Trump CHECK MY CASE OUT MY CASE WAS DISMISSED BUT BIDENS DOJ RECHARGED ME WITH THE SAME GUN CHARGE BIDEN PARDON HIS SON OF .I WAS TOLD I AM THE ONLY PERSON IN THE COUNTRY FACING THAT CHARGE NOW,” he wrote.

Boosie also emphasized his identity and roots in his plea: “N TRUMP IM BOOSIE IM A RAPPER/ FILMMAKER FROM BATON ROUGE I WAS TARGETED.. MY MOUTH N THINGS I STAND ON GET ME N ALOT S### BUT IM REAL! My lawyer MEGHAN BLANCO can explain this case,” he added. “She knew the charges n against you were bad she even spoke about it on radio.”

The new sentencing date of January 9 gives his legal team more time to prepare arguments and possibly advance the pardon request before the court rules.