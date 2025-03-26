Boosie Badazz Responds To Scholarship Controversy: ‘I’m Suing Everybody!’

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz vowed to sue the Louisiana Attorney and others after facing legal threats over his Caleb Wilson Memorial Scholarship.

Boosie Badazz is vowing to sue Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill and others after threats of legal action surfaced over his scholarship honoring late Southern University student Caleb Wilson.

The Baton Rouge rapper took to Instagram Live Tuesday (March 25) to vent his frustrations.

“I’m going to fight them with tooth and nail,” he declared, adding, “I’m suing the state of Louisiana. I’m suing everybody.”

The controversy began after Boosie announced the Caleb Wilson Memorial Scholarship during his sixth annual Boosie Bash Festival at Southern University.

Wilson, a Southern University student, tragically died in a hazing incident. Boosie explained he wanted to honor Wilson’s memory and assist the family.

However, Wilson’s parents objected, claiming they had no prior knowledge of the scholarship and never authorized using their son’s name or likeness in promotional materials.

Attorney General Murrill stepped in, accusing Boosie of exploiting Wilson’s tragedy to promote a commercial event.

Murrill labeled the rapper’s actions “disgusting” and a “dramatic misrepresentation.” Murrill also demanded the immediate removal of Wilson’s name from all event promotions.

Boosie denied the allegations, insisting he never intended to profit from Wilson’s death.

He emphasized that the Boosie Bash was advertised months before Wilson’s passing and claimed he was explicitly asked to assist the family upon returning home.

“I can’t believe how this city doing me,” Boosie said during his Instagram Live session, highlighting his contributions to Baton Rouge’s economy.

He also stressed the peaceful nature of his annual festival, noting that no violent incidents occurred in its seven-year history due to strict rules he implemented.

“I’m lost for words,” he said. “This s### hurt my feelings.”

Boosie Calls Legal Threats Over Scholarship “Slap In The Face”

The rapper previously described Murrill’s legal threats as “the ultimate betrayal” and “another money grab,” calling the situation a “slap in the face” and “completely wrong.”

He also alleged that Southern University officials and others prevented him from directly contacting Wilson’s family. Despite the backlash, Boosie offered a $10,000 donation to the Wilson family.

Murrill questioned whether proceeds from the Boosie Bash were genuinely allocated to the scholarship as initially advertised. Meanwhile, Wilson’s family clarified their understanding was that Boosie intended to contribute to an existing scholarship fund rather than create a new one connected to his event.

Additionally, Boosie said this year’s event could be the final Boosie Bash held in Louisiana and is considering relocating the festival elsewhere.