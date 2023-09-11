Boosie Badazz Vows Never To Return To Waffle House Over Potato Snafu In Hilarious Video 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz vented his frustrations on Instagram after a Waffle House chef refused to cook a potato the rapper brought from home.

Boosie Badazz has a lot going on right now with multiple online feuds, all while quitting smoking week to comply with his court order, and so he wanted his Waffle House order done right.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native was very particular about what he wanted to eat during a recent visit to the popular spot, bringing his own potato for the chef to cook.

However, despite his guest’s celebrity status, the Waffle House chef refused his special request, leaving Boosie fuming. He recalled the encounter during a hilarious Instagram Live Sunday (September 10), revealing he will never return to Waffle House.

“Last week I got into it with the cook at Waffle House,” Boosie began his story. “He tried me!”

According to the “Wipe Me Down” hitmaker, he always leaves a tip of at least $100 wherever he eats so the chef was missing out big time.

“I brought a potato from my house, I say ‘make me some breakfast potatoes,’” Boosie continued. “He say he couldn’t do it, I say ‘you cant do what?’” Boosie was outraged at the cook’s refusal to cook his potato and vowed never to return.

“It’s a bet I won’t be back,” he insisted before adding, “I said ‘Im done with you. You ungrateful.’”

Boosie also revealed he gave the chef’s in the back his usual $400 tip before getting back to his gripe. “He coulda’ chopped that damn potato up,” he concluded.

It remains to be seen whether Boosie will return to Waffle House. Check out the video below.