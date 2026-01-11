Caleb Williams Fires Back At Lil Wayne After Rapper Melts Down Over Packers Playoff Loss

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne exploded on social media after his beloved Packers blew a 21-3 lead to the Bears. Caleb Williams had the perfect response.

Lil Wayne could not contain his frustration after watching his beloved Green Bay Packers blow a massive lead against the Chicago Bears in Saturday night’s wild-card playoff game.

The rapper’s angry social media outburst caught the attention of Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who delivered a perfect ice-cold response.

The New Orleans-born rapper posted an expletive-filled message on social media after the Bears completed their stunning 31-27 comeback victory at Soldier Field.

Wayne specifically targeted Williams in his rant, referring to the quarterback’s occasional use of purple nail polish in a derogatory tweet that quickly went viral across social media platforms.

“We just loss a playoff game to a n#### w purple nails we fkn suk bear azz! Bare ass!!! We don’t deserve to be in the playoffs. Straight like that,” Lil Wayne fumed.

We just loss a playoff game to a n#### w purple nails we fkn suk bear azz! Bare ass!!!

We don’t deserve to be in the playoffs. Straight like that. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 11, 2026

Williams, who orchestrated one of the most impressive playoff comebacks in recent memory, responded with just two emojis on his social media account: a snowflake and a superhero.

The simple yet effective response perfectly captured the rookie quarterback’s cool demeanor under pressure while subtly referencing his “Iceman” nickname that has become synonymous with his clutch performances – and calling Lil Wayne soft at the same time.

The Bears trailed 21-3 at halftime before mounting a remarkable second-half rally, outscoring Green Bay 28-6 over the final two quarters.

Williams threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns while completing 24 of 48 passes, including a crucial 27-yard completion to Rome Odunze on fourth-and-eight that kept the game-winning drive alive.

Wayne’s devotion to the Packers runs deeper than most celebrity fan relationships with professional sports teams.

The rapper’s love affair with Green Bay began during Super Bowl XXXI in 1997, when the Packers defeated the New England Patriots 35-21 at the Louisiana Superdome in his hometown of New Orleans. Wayne has said his father attended that game, which sparked his lifelong allegiance to the green and gold.

That connection led Wayne to create “Green and Yellow” in 2011, specifically dedicated to the Packers during their Super Bowl XLV championship run.

The track became an unofficial anthem for Packers fans and showcased Wayne’s genuine passion for the franchise, extending far beyond a casual celebrity endorsement. He has been spotted wearing Packers gear at concerts and public events and his social media accounts regularly feature posts supporting the team during both good times and struggles.

Saturday’s playoff loss clearly struck a nerve with Wayne as the Bears advance to face the top-seeded Detroit Lions in the divisional round next weekend, while the Packers head into an offseason filled with questions about their ability to close out games in crucial moments.