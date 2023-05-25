California Rapper Lul G Sentenced To 21 Years In Prison For Fatal Shooting

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A California rapper is about to spend the next two decades in prison for a deadly shooting that happened in 2019 when he was 20 years old.

The artist had a promising future signing with Def Jam and even performed on the “Black Panther” film soundtrack in 2018, a project curated by Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar.

According to The Reporter, Vallejo rapper Lul G, whose real name is George Harris, pleaded no contest to shooting Rashied Flowers, 26, to death on Mar. 2.

On May 24, he received his sentence while standing before a judge in Department 9 in the Justice Center in Fairfield.

Solano County Superior Court Judge Carlos R. Gutierrez sentenced the rapper to 21 years in prison after receiving a pre-sentencing report.

Originally Lul G faced a first-degree murder charge, with the personal use of a firearm during the shooting enhancement. But he took a plea deal in an effort to swerve a 25 to life sentence, plus additional time for the felonious firearm charge.

The sentence was already predetermined during the plea deal and he received the appropriate amount of time for a voluntary manslaughter conviction.

Currently, the chart-topper is in custody at the Stanton Correctional Facility in Fairfield but will be transferred soon to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. No word on if this is where he will spend the rest of his time in custody.