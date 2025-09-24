Cardi B Fans Risk Death To Get Glimpse Of Rapper

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B pulled thousands to a Houston Walmart where people waited for hours in brutal heat just to snap a pic and grab her new album.

Cardi B pulled up to a Houston-area Walmart and caused full-blown mayhem as over 1,000 people lined up in the Texas heat—some since 3 A.M.—just to get a photo with her and snag a signed copy of her new album Am I the Drama?

The mega-pop star hit the Cypress Walmart on Fry Road on September 23 and the scene was anything but chill.

Folks were passing out from the heat, medics were on deck, and security was running tight checks on bags and anything sketchy. This wasn’t your average album signing—it felt more like a survival challenge with a celebrity cameo.

To even get in the photo line, people had to buy a pre-signed CD inside the store.

Sales started at 1 P.M., and the meet-and-greet kicked off an hour later. It ran until 10 P.M., but not everyone who bought the album made it to the front of the line.

It was first-come, first-served, and spots were limited. No phones were allowed for pics either—only the event’s photographer snapped shots, and fans got a private link afterward to download their solo moment with Cardi.

Sme were out there melting in the Texas sun as over 50 people needed medical attention for heat-related issues. Walmart had cooling zones and med teams set up, but the heat still took a toll on the crowd.

This Walmart event was one stop on Cardi’s mini promo tour for Am I the Drama?, which dropped September 19. She’s been going all out with a wild rollout, ditching the usual press run formula and keeping everything unpredictable.

In New York, she literally hit the streets selling her CDs like a bootlegger, incense burning and Bob Marley playing in the background. She even hopped on the subway, pitching her album to riders with jokes about needing to pay her bills and save her house.

She also dropped a “Courtroom Edition” of the album, using real pics of her from her civil trial, wigs and all, turning her legal drama into marketing gold.

She’s even used drones and DoorDash to deliver albums. And in true Cardi fashion, she recorded some MTA public service announcements for the NYC subway, giving her voice to millions of riders.

Her official “Little Miss Drama” tour kicks off in 2026 at Houston’s Toyota Center, after she gives birth to her child with Stefon Diggs, which will be her fourth baby.