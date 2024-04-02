Cardi B Mortified Over Embarrassing Faux Pas With Rihanna & Paris Hilton 

Cardi B never misses an opportunity to show fans she’s a down-to-earth celebrity and even has her own embarrassing encounters with famous stars.
During a recent Instagram live session, Cardi B recounted a humiliating run-in with Rihanna and Paris Hilton at a swanky Hollywood party. The NYC rapper experienced everyone’s worst nightmare while chatting to her fellow celebs. However, she didn’t realize the mishap until it was too late.
“I was eating, I was hungry,” Cardi told her fans. “I’m talking to Paris Hilton; I’m talking to Rihanna. You know when I smile, I get nervous. I’m all up in Paris Hilton face. We sitting right next to each other. You know when I f###### went home, you know what I noticed? I noticed I had something black in my f###### teeth, b####, the whole time.”
Cardi was left so mortified after the discovery she hid away in the comfort of her bed.
“When I got home and I noticed that, I just literally buried myself in my f###### bed,” Cardi explained. “That s### is so f###### embarrassing.”
The awkward situation was likely even more cringe-worthy for Cardi because she would love to work with Rihanna but fears sounding “stupid” on a collab.
Earlier this month Cardi revealed she would love to collab with Rihanna.
“I love Rihanna’s music, but I don’t do music like that,” Cardi B admitted last month. “I sound kinda stupid trying to sing like that, trying [to] sound like that. So if I ever get that perfect record, I cannot wait until I feel like, ‘This song… I know she’s going to like it”.
She continued, “Because I don’t want to send her nothing like, ‘Ho, what the f### is this s###? Take this thing out of my face’.”