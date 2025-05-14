Cassie Explains How Diddy Threatened Her With Wine Opener & What Led To Kid Cudi Car Bombing

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cassie explained how Diddy flew into a rage over her relationship with Kid Cudi and confirmed he wanted to car bomb the rapper’s vehicle.

Cassie detailed a disturbing series of threats and violence involving Diddy and rapper Kid Cudi during her second day on the witness stand Wednesday (May 14) in Manhattan federal court.

During her testimony, she described how the Hip-Hop mogul allegedly threatened to release explicit footage and orchestrate the explosion of Cudi’s car.

“Sean went through my phone…he found an email,” Cassie said when asked how Combs found out about her brief 2011 relationship with Kid Cudi.

The email tipped Combs off to her plans to drop off a toiletry bag at Cudi’s place. That was enough to set him off.

“Sean put a wine opener in his hand and threatened me. I called Scott on a burner phone,” she testified, using Cudi’s real name, Scott Mescudi.

Her escape didn’t last long.

“I went to the house Sean was staying at,” she said. “He told me he would release videos and hurt Scott and I.”

Cassie said the videos in question were “freak-off videos” of her, she said, referring to the sexually explicit footage Combs allegedly stockpiled as blackmail material.

Later in her testimony, Cassie described a chilling threat directed at Kid Cudi.

“Sean said he wanted Scott’s friends to see Scott’s car blown up,” she told the court.

This moment in the trial isn’t just another explosive tale—it’s a key piece of the government’s RICO case against the Bad Boy mogul.

According to a CNN report, Kid Cudi’s Porsche was destroyed by a Molotov cocktail outside his Los Angeles home on January 9, 2012.

The fire caused roughly $10,000 in damage and was ruled intentional by the Los Angeles Fire Department. Cudi later confirmed the incident: “This is all true.”

In a separate part of the testimony, Cassie detailed more alleged abuse.

“Sean kicked me in the back, I got a bruise,” she said, describing the moment she returned to her hotel room to find it vandalized. “Someone peed all over the floor, pooped in the toilet and didn’t flush it. It was gross.”

That happened just before Christmas. In fear, she emailed her mom and Combs’ assistant, saying: “Sean said he would release the tape of me on Christmas and he’d had Scott and I hurt. He said he would be out of the country then.”