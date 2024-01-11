Charlamagne Tha God Calls Out NBA YoungBoy Over Fatherhood Comments

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Power 105.1 radio host names the father of 11 the “Donkey of the Day.”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again had a lot of people talking after making some remarks about being a father. For example, Charlamagne Tha God shared his thoughts on what NBAYoungBoy had to say.

“I’m not really big on it, to be honest,” NBA YoungBoy told interviewer Bootleg Kev about fatherhood. The 24-year-old rapper reportedly has 11 children.

Those comments sparked backlash directed at the Don’t Try This at Home album creator. Charlamagne Tha God called out YoungBoy on an episode of The Breakfast Club.

“He has 11 kids but he’s not really big on fatherhood,” Charlamagne stated during the “Donkey of the Day” segment. The radio host also said, “I didn’t know I had to say this, but my brothers, that is wack.”

Charlamagne added, “What bothers me about statements like this is that NBA YoungBoy talks that gangsta talk in his records. Not only does he talk that gangsta talk, he talks that big-money talk. In the words of Jay-Z, ‘A man that don’t take care of his family can’t be rich.’”

NBA YoungBoy currently lives in Utah as he serves court-ordered home detention. The man born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden still faces a federal criminal firearm case in Louisiana.

“You have 11 responsibilities and you cannot abandon your obligation as a parent because you have other plans,” Charlamagne Tha God expressed.

He concluded, “The music can’t come before the children. The money can’t come before the children. It just can’t. No matter how big you think you’re doing it, you’re not doing it big at all if you’re not big on fatherhood.”