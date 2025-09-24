Christian Combs To Judge: “No Disrespect To You, But My Father Is The Best”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Christian Combs pleaded with a federal judge in New York to release his father, Sean “Diddy” Combs, from jail ahead of his October 3 sentencing, calling him “the best father you could ever imagine” and describing the emotional toll of his absence.

In a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, Christian described the pain he and his siblings have endured since Diddy’s incarceration.

“I’m asking you to please let my father out of jail! He does not deserve to be there and I know this from the bottom of my heart!!” he wrote.

Christian’s message was one of several submitted to the court by Diddy’s children and close supporters, all urging leniency as the Hip-Hop mogul awaits sentencing following his conviction on federal charges related to prostitution.

Diddy, whose legal name is Sean Combs, was arrested in September 2024 and later found guilty on two counts of interstate transportation for prostitution.

He was acquitted on the more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges, but still faces up to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of at least 51 months, while his legal team is advocating for time served, which would amount to roughly 14 months.

Christian’s letter painted a picture of a devoted father who remained a constant source of love, support and motivation.

“He has never ever taught me anything but to treat people with the most respect possible and to never be entitled and to always work for what I want and to treat people with love and kindness most importantly!”

He credited Diddy for inspiring his own music career and shaping his character. “He is the reason that I make music and the reason I am the person I am today!” he wrote.

Christian recalled how his father celebrated birthdays and holidays with unmatched energy and care, and how he lifted him up during his lowest moments.

“Every birthday every holiday he would go above and beyond for me and for every accomplishment and even days when I was feeling my lowest he would pick me up and make me feel Great!!”

He added, “He is really the best father you could ever imagine and I could put everything on that! And go toe to toe with any son in the world and I know for a fact they do not have an all around better father than my dad is. No disrespect to you if you have kids but I know my father.”

Christian also spoke about the emotional weight of losing his mother, Kim Porter, and now facing the possibility of life without his father.

“Me and my sisters and brother don’t have a mom. With my dad still in jail it feels like I have no one at all. And it’s really a scary feeling. That I cant take. Please please dont make this feeling a reality. I would not be able to handle that at all. Please God please judge! Please let my father out of jail!! Thank you so much!”

Other members of the Combs family also submitted letters to Judge Subramanian. Justin Combs, Diddy’s eldest son, described his father as a mentor not just to his children, but to many others in their community.

“He opened his arms to them as if they were his own. To the world, he may be a superstar, but to me he is my world.”

Chance Combs, Diddy’s daughter, emphasized her father’s role at home.

“It doesn’t feel right at home without him here. We miss him every day, and I know how much he wants to be with us and face this situation responsibly.”

Jessie and D’Lila Combs, Diddy’s twin daughters, who are now 18, reflected on the trauma of losing their mother and now facing the absence of their father.

“On that day, it felt like we had lost everything. Ever since then, we have been forced to navigate our lives during an extremely hard and overwhelming time without parents.”

Despite being in custody, the twins said their father continues to show his love.

“He has tried his best to still try to communicate and check on all his kids despite the conditions he is in because he truly does love and care for all his kids and family.”

Letters from close friends and colleagues also poured in, many describing Diddy as a generous figure who helped others pursue their goals and gave back to his community.

Supporters urged the judge to consider rehabilitation and therapy over continued incarceration, arguing that Diddy could contribute more meaningfully outside prison.

Diddy’s legal team has argued that his time behind bars since his arrest in September 2024 should count toward any sentence. However, Judge Subramanian denied bail after the verdict, citing Diddy’s documented history of domestic violence.

The federal case against Diddy included charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and prostitution.

He was acquitted on the racketeering and trafficking counts but convicted on two charges related to transporting individuals for prostitution, including his former partner, Cassie Ventura and unnamed male sex workers.

The trial, which drew national attention, ended with Diddy dropping to his knees in prayer while his family wept in the courtroom. Many observers viewed the split verdict as a partial legal win for the defense.

Sentencing is set for October 3, 2025, when Judge Subramanian will determine whether Diddy will walk free or remain behind bars.