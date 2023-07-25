Coi Leray Teases New Music Video With Busta Rhymes

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Players” hitmaker says the upcoming visuals will be a “movie.”

It seems Coi Leray and Busta Rhymes have built a solid creative partnership. This year has seen the two Hip Hop artists join forces on more than one occasion.

Back in March, Busta Rhymes jumped on the remix to Coi Leray’s “Players” single. The DJ Saige version of the track borrows from Busta Rhymes’s classic “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” from 1997.

Then both Coi Leray and Busta Rhymes shared the stage at the 2023 BET Awards on June 25 in Los Angeles. The East Coast representatives took part in a special star-studded tribute to Rhymes.

According to Leray, her fans will get to see the Massachusetts-born, New Jersey-raised hitmaker unite with Busta again for an upcoming music video. She shared the news on her Instagram page.

“On set for @bustarhymes new video !! This s### is a MOVVVVVVIEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE. I [always] wanted to be in a Busta video,” wrote Coi Leray in the caption of her Instagram post.

Busta Rhymes is widely considered one of the greatest music video artists of all time. The Brooklyn-bred emcee created classic visuals for songs such as “Put Your Hands,” “Dangerous,” and “What’s It Gonna Be?!”

BET honored Busta Rhymes with the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s BET Awards ceremony. Plus, Coi Leray picked up 2023 BET Award nominations for Best Female Hip Hop Artist and the BET Her Award.

“Players” peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and collected a Platinum plaque from the RIAA. The record lives on Coi Leray’s self-titled sophomore album. Coi did not break into the Top 100 of the Billboard 200 chart.