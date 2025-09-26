D4vd Accused Of Contacting Celeste Rivas Hernandez Online Years Before Her Death

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

D4vd allegedly first connected with 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez when she was just 11 or 12 years old through online gaming platforms, according to sources close to the investigation into her death.

The disturbing timeline surrounding the relationship between the rising artist, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, and the California teenager continues to unravel as authorities investigate how the two met and what happened in the months leading up to her disappearance and death.

Celeste was reported missing from Lake Elsinore in May 2024 after she left home to see a movie with D4vd, her brother Matthew Rivas told investigators. She never returned.

According to a source cited by the Daily Mail, Celeste remained in touch with friends for over a year after she was reported missing. Her communication stopped without explanation in late July or early August 2025.

On September 8, police discovered Celeste’s dismembered remains wrapped in plastic inside D4vd’s abandoned Tesla. The vehicle had been left near his $4.1 million rental property in the Hollywood Hills for several weeks.

Moves Clear Out D4vd’s Belongs Following Police Raid

Just over two weeks later, two masked men were seen standing guard outside D4vd’s home as movers removed furniture and boxes from the property on Wednesday (September 24).

One man wore an armored vest with a gold badge, while both concealed their identities with ski masks and sunglasses.

“They’ve decided to move out because of the ongoing circumstances,” homeowner Mladen Trifunovic told the Daily Mail. “They didn’t want to be there anymore.”

D4vd had been living at the residence since February 2024. The lease was signed by his manager, who paid $20,000 per month in rent under his own name.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed it collected “several items of evidence” during a search of the home, but has not named any suspects or made arrests. D4vd and his team have not responded to requests for comment.