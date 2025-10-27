D4vd Left For Tour Day After Tesla Abandoned In Neighborhood

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Celeste Rivas Hernandez case takes new turn as private investigator Steve Fischer reveals timeline details about D4vd’s Tesla where teen’s body was found.

D4vd finds himself at the center of a death investigation that continues to raise questions as private investigator Steve Fischer reveals new details about the timeline surrounding Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s death.

The 15-year-old’s decomposing body was discovered in the trunk of the singer’s Tesla at a Hollywood tow yard on September 8, 2025.

Fischer was hired by the owner of a Hollywood Hills home where D4vd had been living. The house was rented by the singer’s manager at Interscope Records, according to Fischer’s investigation.

“He wants to understand exactly what may have happened and if his house played a role in any way,” Fischer told ABC7.

The private investigator established a timeline using neighborhood surveillance footage and digital evidence, all focused on D4vd‘s Tesla. Fischer said the last confirmed date on which Celeste was shown alive was January 2, 2025.

“That car, starting in May, was parked in a few different spots around the neighborhood, and then finally, on July 29th, left in its final spot on Bluebird [Avenue],” Fischer explained. “This happens to be right before, or the same day, they are leaving on a tour bus for D4vd’s tour.”

The remainder of D4vd‘s tour was canceled last month amid the ongoing investigation. The singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, changed the ownership of one of his Texas homes following the discovery.

Records show he transferred his Cypress home, located in the Houston area, to his mother’s name on September 23 – about two weeks after the body was found in his Tesla.

Fischer believes toxicology reports will be crucial in determining what happened to Celeste.

“They are probably relying on toxicology to better understand what happened, which means it could be an accidental overdose with a really bad decision made afterwards,” Fischer said.

The investigation took another strange turn when deputies were called to D4vd‘s parents’ Houston-area home on September 17 for what turned out to be a fake swatting call.

A caller claimed there was a shooting with a dead female victim, but the alarm was cleared and no incident report was filed.

Celeste, from Lake Elsinore, had been reported missing by her family at least three times in 2024, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say her body had most likely been in the car for several weeks before being discovered.

The cause of Hernandez’s death remains undetermined. Lab tests and toxicology reports are expected to provide answers about how she died. Until then, it remains a death investigation and not a homicide investigation.

“It’s an ongoing investigation and we have a lot of resources dedicated to bringing it to a conclusion, but to go beyond what has already been made public would be inappropriate,” LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said.

No suspects have been named in the case, and no arrests have been made.