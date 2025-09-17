D4vd Shares Matching Tattoo With Teen Found Dismembered In His Tesla

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The teen, who was found in D4vd’s Tesla, reportedly had a boyfriend named David and had the same tattoo as the singer.

D4vd was thrust into a homicide investigation after the body of a missing 15-year-old girl was discovered in the front trunk of his Tesla, which had been abandoned in the Hollywood Hills and later towed to an impound lot.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed the remains belong to Celeste Rivas, a teenager reported missing from Lake Elsinore in April. Her body was found decomposed inside the vehicle registered to D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke.

Rivas’ mother told TMZ she suspected the body was her daughter’s before officials confirmed it, pointing to a tattoo on the victim’s finger that read “Shhh…” — the same ink her daughter had.

She also said Celeste had a boyfriend named David.

Adding another layer to the case, D4vd has the exact same “Shhh…” tattoo on his right index finger.

#EXCLUSIVE 🚨 Singer D4vd has a tattoo that matches one found on the body of the 15-year-old girl discovered in his Tesla…https://t.co/tFRz9OUZ2K pic.twitter.com/Wwyor4IXmU — TMZ (@TMZ) September 17, 2025

While the tattoo design has been popularized by celebrities like Rihanna and Lindsay Lohan, the matching ink between the singer and the teen has raised questions.

Rivas was found wearing black leggings, a tube top, a metal stud earring and a bracelet shaped like the letter “W.”

Her body had been in the Tesla long enough to decompose, and police had been trying to identify her since the remains were discovered last week.

The 20-year-old artist, who rose to prominence in 2022 with his viral hit “Romantic Homicide,” has been touring and is reportedly cooperating fully with law enforcement.

The Tesla, which has Texas plates, was never reported stolen.

The LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division is leading the investigation, which remains open. No arrests have been made, and authorities have not publicly linked D4vd to any criminal activity.