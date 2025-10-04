Dave Chappelle Calls Out America’s Cancel In Saudia Arabia, Name Checks Charlie Kirk

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dave Chappelle drew comparisons between U.S. cancel culture and Saudi censorship during his appearance at the Riyadh Comedy Festival.

Dave Chappelle used his time on stage at the Riyadh Comedy Festival to draw a stark comparison between speech in Saudi Arabia and the United States, telling the crowd, “It’s easier to talk here than it is in America.”

The Emmy-winning comic made the remark during his set in the Saudi capital, where he also addressed cancel culture by referencing conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

“Right now in America, they say that if you talk about Charlie Kirk, that you’ll get cancelled,” Chappelle said, according to The New York Times. “I don’t know if that’s true, but I’m gonna find out.”

Chappelle’s appearance at the festival has stirred backlash, with critics pointing to Saudi Arabia’s widely reported human rights violations and history of censorship.

The country has been accused of silencing dissent and restricting artistic freedom, prompting some to question why Western comedians would perform there.

Comedian Marc Maron didn’t hold back during a recent set, mocking the event’s location with biting sarcasm.

“I mean, how do you even promote that? ‘From the folks that brought you 9/11. Two weeks of laughter in the desert, don’t miss it!’” he said. “But don’t let that stop the yucks, it’s gonna be a good time!”

The controversy deepened after comedian Atsuko Okatsuka publicly declined an invitation to perform, citing strict contractual language that she said would have forced her to “adhere to censorship rules” about her material.

Despite the criticism, the festival has drawn a roster of high-profile talent.

In addition to Chappelle, other headliners include Bill Burr, Pete Davidson, Jack Whitehall and Jimeoin, all of whom are scheduled to perform during the multi-day event.

The Riyadh Comedy Festival is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader initiative to boost tourism and entertainment as part of its Vision 2030 plan, a government-led effort to diversify the kingdom’s economy.

The festival continues through early November in Riyadh.