Daz Dillinger Sets Record Straight On Snoop Dogg’s Alleged Diss

Daz Dillinger addressed speculation about dissing Snoop Dogg after he sparked confusion with his upcoming album teaser.

Daz Dillinger ignited buzz over his upcoming album and a pointed promo targeting Death Row Records, but he insists it’s not a personal jab at Snoop Dogg.

The Dogg Pound rapper sparked rumors of a rift after teasing his upcoming project, Retaliation, Revenge, and Get Back 3, set to drop Thursday (September 11).

The graphic shows a bullet-riddled Death Row logo with the words “F**k Death Row Records, Sincerely Yours Cuzzn Daz.”

It also refers to Snoop as “Snoop Knight,” a mashup of Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight that had people assuming Daz was reigniting old beef with his cousin and longtime collaborator.

But according to Daz Dillinger, that’s not the case.

“It ain’t that,” Daz told TMZ when asked if the album was a full-on “f### Death Row” project. “It’s just retaliation, revenge and get back,” he said, echoing the title of his 1998 solo album.

Daz made it clear the message is aimed at the brand of Death Row, not Snoop personally.

“We good,” he said of their relationship, brushing off the idea of any lingering tension, stating that his issue is with “the past Death Row.”

The promo, however, had many online assuming otherwise. The phrase “Snoop Knight” in particular raised eyebrows, with some interpreting it as a dig at Snoop’s current role as head of Death Row Records.

The label, once run by Suge Knight, has long been a source of frustration for Daz, especially over royalty disputes and creative control.

Daz and Snoop’s history runs deep. As cousins and founding members of Tha Dogg Pound, the two helped shape West Coast Hip-Hop in the ’90s. Their bond has seen its share of ups and downs, but Daz emphasized that any personal drama is behind them.

The album continues Daz’s long-running critique of the Suge Knight era and his own complicated history with the label.

Despite the aggressive tone, Daz says the project is more about closure than conflict.

Retaliation, Revenge, and Get Back 3 is scheduled to release Thursday (September 11).