Did City Girls Member JT Announce Break Up From Lil Uzi Vert?

The “Act Up” hitmaker delivers a message to her 2.6 million followers.

Going by a one-word tweet, it seems JT is no longer romantically involved with Lil Uzi Vert.

“SINGLE!” tweeted JT of the City Girls at 9:38 pm ET on Thursday. The Hip Hop couple reportedly began dating in 2019. Lil Uzi Vert split from his longtime girlfriend Brittany Byrd three years prior.

Back in March of 2021, Uzi professed his love for the Miami, Florida native. JT offered her own love confession in August of this year by calling Uzi a “dream come true” in an Instagram post celebrating his birthday.

Over the course of their public relationship, JT also supported Lil Uzi Vert when the Eternal Atake album creator changed their pronouns to they/them. The “Act Up” hitmaker corrected herself after referring to Uzi as a “he” in a tweet.

Last month, JT also defended her boyfriend as a “Black rockstar” when online critics slammed Lil Uzi Vert for getting a belly button piercing. If the two rhymers have parted ways, the breakup comes around two months after PopSugar ran an article where JT praised Uzi for helping her grow as an individual.

“It made me a much better person,” said JT at the time about her relationship with Lil Uzi Vert. “I feel like I found my home with him, my safe space. Once you find your safe space, you know.”