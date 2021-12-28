Diddy Cancels New Year’s Eve Party In Miami Amid COVID-19 Surge

Diddy opted to cancel his New Year’s Eve party, which was supposed to be held in Miami, due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Diddy won’t be partying in Miami on New Year’s Eve as he originally planned to do.

According to TMZ, the Hip Hop mogul has canceled his annual New Year’s Eve party due to concerns about COVID-19. Around 500 people were set to join Diddy at his holiday event on Friday (December 31).

Diddy’s decision to cancel his party comes at a time when COVID-19 cases are surging in Florida. The Florida Department of Health reported 125,201 cases that occurred between December 17 and December 23.

Over the weekend, Florida set a new record for daily cases of COVID-19. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the state reported 32,850 new cases on Christmas. It broke the previous record of 31,758 daily cases, which was set the day before.

Diddy’s cancellation will prevent at least one potential super spreader event from happening during the holidays. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has proven to be highly contagious, raising concerns for the coming weeks.

“It is extraordinarily contagious,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden, told ABC News. “It’s just outstripped even the most contagious of the previous ones, including Delta. There’s no argument on anybody’s part about that.”

Diddy hasn’t been able to host his annual New Year’s Eve party since 2019. Last year’s event was also canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.