Diddy Intern Claims He Was Drugged, Assaulted & Ended Up With HIV

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Diddy faced another lawsuit as a former intern claimed he was drugged and raped at a 2014 after-party in L.A., later learning he had HIV.

Diddy got slammed with another lawsuit, this time by a former intern who says he was drugged and raped at a wild 2014 after-party thrown by the Hip-Hop heavyweight in Los Angeles – and then found out he had HIV.

The accuser, going by “John Doe,” says he was trying to break into the entertainment biz when he ended up at a house in Val Verde for a music video shoot that rolled into one of Diddy’s infamous after-parties.

According to the lawsuit filed in LA Superior Court, the house had “an abundance of cocaine, marijuana and booze,” but Doe says he stuck to alcohol.

He claims after a couple drinks, he started feeling “off,” blacked out, and woke up in a nightmare. The lawsuit says his next memory was “being anally sodomized by an unknown person” before losing consciousness again.

He doesn’t name Diddy as the attacker, but says it happened under his watch. Doe says he woke up bleeding and went straight to get checked out.

Tests came back clean at first, but months later he learned he’d contracted HIV.

This new legal drama drops while Combs is already locked up and serving a 50-month sentence after being convicted in October 2025 on two felony counts of transporting people for prostitution. He dodged the more serious racketeering and trafficking charges that could’ve landed him behind bars for life.

He got slapped with a $500K fine and will be on supervised release for five years after he gets out.

During sentencing, Judge Arun Subramanian didn’t sugarcoat anything: “This is a serious sentence that reflects the gravity of your crimes and conduct…you abused the power and control with women you professed to love dearly. You abused them physically, emotionally and psychologically.”

Before the judge laid down the sentence, Combs publicly apologized in court.

“I want to personally apologize to Cassie Ventura to any harm I have caused her emotionally or physically,” he said. “I would like to apologize to her family. I am so sorry. I would like to apologize to Jane. I’m sorry. I brought you into my mess.”

He also told the judge, “I’ll never put my hands on another person again. I know that I have learned my lesson.”

Combs has been tangled in legal trouble for months now. He got arrested in September 2024 on federal charges tied to wild, drug-fueled sex parties called “freak-offs.”

That situation blew up after Cassie Ventura filed a civil suit in late 2023, accusing him of years of abuse. She settled fast, but her case opened the floodgates to Diddy’s federal RICO charges.

Since then, hundreds of lawsuits have come out the woodwork, covering everything from sexual assault to trafficking — some even involving minors.